Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Rose; Firsthand Capital Management Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $5.34 Million; Share Price Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 38,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 28,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 245,653 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid); 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

