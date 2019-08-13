EastGroup Properties (EGP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated by Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; With $115.0000 Target; TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (TUIFF) Shorts Up By 3.74%

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey currently has a $115.0000 target price per share on the $4.57B market cap company or -5.53% downside potential. In a research note revealed on Tuesday morning, EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) stock had its “Hold” Rating reiterated by equity analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) had an increase of 3.74% in short interest. TUIFF’s SI was 910,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.74% from 877,400 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 3034 days are for TUI AG NAMEN AKT GERMANY EUR (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)’s short sellers to cover TUIFF’s short positions. It closed at $9.94 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. It operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism divisions. It has a 6.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers flight booking, hotel accommodation, and other tourism services; and incoming services for tour operators and other services to cruise industry.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading well-known provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive clients . It has a 48.59 P/E ratio. The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.57M for 24.54 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $121.73. About 242,720 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500.