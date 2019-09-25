Eastgroup Pptys (EGP) Holder Honeywell International Has Decreased Its Holding; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Value Rose While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lifted by $4.91 Million Its Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (EGP) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 8,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 20,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 29,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eastgroup Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $125.71. About 205,744 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP)

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 1205.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 40,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 43,612 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 3,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 2.57 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 173,466 shares. Montag A invested in 7,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 1.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Washington Tru Natl Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The North Carolina-based Sterling Mngmt Llc has invested 0.75% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Eagle Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,336 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt has 34,515 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 116,743 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.14% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 588,132 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has 0.68% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 166,280 shares. Pictet North America has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,510 shares to 4,503 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,185 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.95M for 25.14 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 21,150 shares to 67,716 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.