Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Stake Boosted by Diam Company Ltd; As National Retail Properties (NNN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Aew Capital Management LP Boosted Holding

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 442,689 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 3,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $120.52. About 156,803 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 37,044 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny accumulated 0.03% or 17,592 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 15,115 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Honeywell has 29,050 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management has invested 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 30 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp owns 2,126 shares. 5,671 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Aperio Gru reported 10,350 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 20 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 300 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability holds 0% or 21,800 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1,933 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 356,145 shares to 140,667 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 313,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,542 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 21,832 shares to 269,088 shares, valued at $29.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI).