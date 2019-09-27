Eastgroup Ppty Com (EGP) Stock Rose While Pinebridge Investments LP Lowered Its Position; Post Hldgs (POST) Holder Freshford Capital Management Has Upped Position

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com (EGP) by 97.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 6,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The hedge fund held 170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20,000, down from 6,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.87. About 47,578 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.21. About 233,435 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EastGroup Properties: Do You Buy This 2.8%-Yielding Industrial REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EastGroup Properties Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2018 Distributions – PRNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boring ‘Grandpa’ REITs Your Kids Will Thank You For Someday – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.95 million for 24.97 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc Com (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 45,249 shares to 80,306 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc Com by 13,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Quaker Chem Corp Com (NYSE:KWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.18% or 4,143 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 46,585 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 13,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Phocas Financial owns 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 5,028 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation owns 134,120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 110,541 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.05% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Blackrock holds 5.93 million shares. American Century Companies holds 0% or 3,518 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Company reported 3,000 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 8,706 shares. Hm Payson reported 1,300 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,836 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 4,662 shares. 116,042 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd owns 45,722 shares. Invesco Limited reported 441,623 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.05% or 174,552 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,475 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,928 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 189,994 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 63,319 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt invested in 10,281 shares or 0.25% of the stock. D E Shaw Company owns 0.08% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 599,922 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited Co owns 33 shares. 11,897 are held by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Daiwa Securities accumulated 0.02% or 24,154 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 14,198 shares. Bridger Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 598,943 shares or 4.89% of the stock.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.