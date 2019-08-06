Eastern Bank Upped United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $3.73 Million; Shorts at Kinross Gold (KGC) Lowered By 3.87%

Eastern Bank increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 35.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank acquired 29,164 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Eastern Bank holds 110,202 shares with $14.20 million value, up from 81,038 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $109.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.87% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 3.80 million shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) had a decrease of 3.87% in short interest. KGC’s SI was 10.97M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.87% from 11.41 million shares previously. With 10.09 million avg volume, 1 days are for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s short sellers to cover KGC’s short positions. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 19.63 million shares traded or 67.98% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials

Eastern Bank decreased Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 53,232 shares to 85,183 valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc. stake by 210,780 shares and now owns 50,123 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Vision Cap Management Inc has invested 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or holds 29,675 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.29% stake. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.62% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc accumulated 381,768 shares. Hilltop Holding Inc has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Allen Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Int Value Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 544,542 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 16.93M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Lc owns 0.58% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 506,279 shares. 46,072 are owned by Osborne Partners Management Limited Liability. Callahan Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 7,111 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated reported 72,103 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.74% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 962,591 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 435,877 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 19.09% above currents $125.75 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

