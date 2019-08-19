Eastern Bank Upped J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; CHOOM HLDGS COMMON SHARES (CHOOF) Shorts Raised By 1676.19%

CHOOM HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) had an increase of 1676.19% in short interest. CHOOF’s SI was 37,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1676.19% from 2,100 shares previously. With 592,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CHOOM HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)’s short sellers to cover CHOOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.0089 during the last trading session, reaching $0.318. About 43,760 shares traded. Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank increased J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 17.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank acquired 47,161 shares as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Eastern Bank holds 313,709 shares with $31.76 million value, up from 266,548 last quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co now has $344.43B valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank Test Blockchain in First U.S. Debt Deal; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal to be ejected from CEMBI emerging debt indexes-JPMorgan; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 20.68% above currents $107.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Eastern Bank decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 5,886 shares to 6,908 valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 106,364 shares and now owns 329,009 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 183,594 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd invested in 123,909 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Moreover, General Amer Com has 1.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 182,300 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,000 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 14,730 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.11% or 37,347 shares. Albert D Mason reported 0.15% stake. Moller Fincl Serv has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 34,367 are held by Arga Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership. Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gp has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sarasin Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.89M shares. Private Tru Na accumulated 81,915 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Moreover, Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y has 3.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 3.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Choom Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Medi-Can Health Solutions Ltd, engages in cultivating and selling cannabis for medical purposes and related products under the Choom brand name. The company has market cap of $57.42 million. The firm was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc. in November 2017. It currently has negative earnings.