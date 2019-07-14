Eastern Bank Upped Its Intuit (INTU) Holding; Panagora Asset Management Lifted James River Group Holdings L (JRVR) Holding By $724,800

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased James River Group Holdings L (JRVR) stake by 5.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 18,120 shares as James River Group Holdings L (JRVR)’s stock rose 13.57%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 353,122 shares with $14.15 million value, up from 335,002 last quarter. James River Group Holdings L now has $1.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 72,534 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering

Eastern Bank increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank acquired 2,361 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Eastern Bank holds 85,206 shares with $22.27 million value, up from 82,845 last quarter. Intuit now has $73.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 1.02M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) stake by 19,987 shares to 238 valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Central European Media Ent (NASDAQ:CETV) stake by 101,095 shares and now owns 232 shares. Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold JRVR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 5,016 shares. Sterling Lc has invested 0.02% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5,773 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Principal Gp accumulated 2.58M shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 4.29 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 14,919 shares or 0% of the stock. The Missouri-based American Century Cos has invested 0.02% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Shine Investment Advisory reported 157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 20,416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Llc has 0.01% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 35,100 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 32,921 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 7,049 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. James River Group Hldgs had 6 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21. Compass Point downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 22. UBS maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

