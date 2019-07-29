Eastern Bank Upped Conocophillips (COP) Position By $466,752; Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Aon Plc (AON) Stake

Eastern Bank increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 3.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank acquired 7,072 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Eastern Bank holds 224,335 shares with $14.97 million value, up from 217,263 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $66.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP)

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 14.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 188,522 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Broad Run Investment Management Llc holds 1.11 million shares with $188.77M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Aon Plc now has $46.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85 million shares traded or 123.74% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aon had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, July 11. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. M Partners maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Monday, June 24. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $225 target. M Partners upgraded the shares of AON in report on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $346.35 million for 33.78 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Eastern Bank decreased Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stake by 51,196 shares to 2,828 valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 128,280 shares and now owns 28,607 shares. I Shares (IVW) was reduced too.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. ConocoPhillips – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.