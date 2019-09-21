Eastern Bank Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $21.44 Million; Valuation Rose; Marietta Investment Partners Boosted Its Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $1.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 96.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 82,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 3,047 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $796,000, down from 85,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by 208.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 13,102 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 4,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 1.75 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,040 shares to 200,663 shares, valued at $20.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Companies reported 484,137 shares. D E Shaw & Co has 19,115 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.28% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 6,400 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.52% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Group Plc reported 1,251 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.79% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 13,200 were accumulated by Ellington Management Lc. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, One Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 0.23% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,200 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And Company owns 1,950 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 264,862 shares stake. Cohen Mgmt has 9,980 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: CRM,VMW,PVTL,CBLK,INTU,HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tech Stock News: Earnings From VMware, Salesforce, and Intuit – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 13,866 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,660 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).