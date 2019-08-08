Eastern Bank Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Stake By $513,765; Verra Mobility – Class A (VRRM) SI Increased By 62.87%

Eastern Bank decreased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank sold 4,893 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Eastern Bank holds 142,672 shares with $15.02 million value, down from 147,565 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $41.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $109.82. About 1.63M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%

Verra Mobility Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:VRRM) had an increase of 62.87% in short interest. VRRM’s SI was 11.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 62.87% from 6.77 million shares previously. With 1.30 million avg volume, 9 days are for Verra Mobility Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s short sellers to cover VRRM’s short positions. The SI to Verra Mobility Corporation – Class A’s float is 11.98%. The stock increased 5.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 1.32M shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has risen 35.12% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.12% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank increased Pnc Bank Corp (NYSE:PNC) stake by 15,608 shares to 85,133 valued at $10.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognizant Technology Sol (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 20,012 shares and now owns 135,670 shares. Invesco Bulletshares was raised too.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $460.28M for 22.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hl Financial Serv Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,270 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc holds 0.17% or 6,734 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Llc holds 21,781 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alexandria Limited Liability Corp reported 5,042 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors invested in 0% or 25 shares. Provise Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.96% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Los Angeles Cap Equity Research accumulated 497,511 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Great Lakes Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Advisors Ltd reported 791 shares. 25,164 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 148,171 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Toth Financial Advisory Corp accumulated 0.02% or 894 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of ADI in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ADI in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ADI in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Among 4 analysts covering Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Verra Mobility Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.