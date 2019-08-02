Eastern Bank Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Was Has Increased; Welch & Forbes Cut Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake by $1.54 Million as Share Price Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 34,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 38,277 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 72,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.79. About 3.62M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 127.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 40,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,736 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 31,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 9.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,432 shares to 34,802 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 16,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,204 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,645 shares to 422,754 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,199 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.15M for 39.25 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.