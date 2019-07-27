Eastern Bank Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Holding In Sun Life Financial (SLF) Was Increased

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 21,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.65 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 433,382 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,391 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78 million, down from 237,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $48.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,702 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sun Life highlights digital, reaffirms medium-term goals at investor day – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sun Life combines fixed income, institutional asset management units – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Proceed With Caution: Here Are 3 Fresh Downgrades From Bay Street – The Motley Fool Canada” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Should You Buy Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC) or Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Heavyweights to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Sol (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20,012 shares to 135,670 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assocs Ct invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Coastline owns 32,572 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel invested 1.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 2.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gabelli Funds has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership has 43.79% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spinnaker Tru stated it has 92,897 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.98% or 91,297 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 186,198 shares. Front Barnett invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vista Ptnrs holds 3,730 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ashford Capital holds 0.4% or 34,001 shares in its portfolio. 213,572 are owned by Tower Bridge. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 92,886 shares in its portfolio.