Eastern Bank Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Trimmed by $2.67 Million as Stock Rose; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Lifted Holding by $5.66 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 1.94M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 10,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 70,066 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, down from 80,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $302.39. About 860,188 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares to 135,460 shares, valued at $33.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,203 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.55 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares by 77,552 shares to 815,507 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 8,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).