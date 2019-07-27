Eastern Bank Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.99 Million as Share Price Rose; National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $3.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44M, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 137,285 shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 0.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 16,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 123,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 9,380 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 0% or 90 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 17,921 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc reported 1.71% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Alps Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Art Advsr Lc invested in 0.02% or 8,731 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 951,490 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc holds 21,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 25,067 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 365,388 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 12,623 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 770 shares. The Illinois-based First Advsr LP has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56,500 shares to 385,255 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLI) by 260,670 shares to 8,420 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (EZU) by 432,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,342 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).