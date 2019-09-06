Eastern Bank Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $498,701; Burt Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $317,421

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $139.58. About 14.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 2,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 119,456 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 116,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $230.7. About 2.15 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 51,457 shares to 6,220 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 25,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 762 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gp Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 452,324 shares. Cutter Brokerage has 10,598 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 2.15% or 4.60 million shares. 10 holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,449 shares. Counselors Inc reported 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 98,576 were reported by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 7.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 388,000 shares. 3G Capital Partners LP holds 958,838 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Delaware owns 4.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 488,390 shares. Sit Inv Associates invested in 574,152 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,822 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt holds 122,072 shares. The Minnesota-based Stillwater Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). International Ca owns 117,422 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,599 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0.01% or 830 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,029 shares. Indiana Tru Invest has 2,844 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Millennium accumulated 11,029 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 533,868 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Counselors holds 85,935 shares. International Group Inc Inc reported 489,957 shares. Confluence Wealth Lc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Monroe Bancorporation Mi reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greenwood Cap Assoc Llc invested in 28,883 shares or 1.42% of the stock. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Merriman Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,147 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,432 shares to 34,802 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 53,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,183 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

