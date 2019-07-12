Eastern Bank Raised Home Depot (HD) Position; KKR & Co LP (KKR) Sentiment Is 1

KKR & Co LP (KKR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 2 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 2 cut down and sold holdings in KKR & Co LP. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.17 million shares, down from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding KKR & Co LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Eastern Bank increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank acquired 2,611 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)'s stock rose 1.78%. The Eastern Bank holds 119,456 shares with $22.92M value, up from 116,845 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $235.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 3.37M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. The company has market cap of $22.40 billion. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things , internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy.

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. KKR’s profit will be $296.26M for 18.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 7.01% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. for 400,000 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 212,815 shares or 6.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Capital Partners Llc has 5.02% invested in the company for 2.50 million shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.34% in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,345 shares.

