Eastern Bank Position in Phillips (PSX) Has Upped by $9.28 Million as Market Value Declined; As Newmont Mining (NEM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Decreased by $666,330 Its Stake

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 3.99M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 4124.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 97,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,074 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 2,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30M for 36.50 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $179,183 activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Goldberg Gary J, worth $136,520.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,601 shares to 8,415 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 23,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,319 shares, and cut its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.