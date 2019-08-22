Eastern Bank Maintains Holding in Motorola (MSI); Ota Financial Group LP Maintains Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Motorola (MSI) by 694.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 80,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 92,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 11,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Motorola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 762,936 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 379,758 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cray Inc. (CRAY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions’ Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hytera Communications Will Proceed, Including Claims Against Hytera’s i-Series Product Line – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Motorola (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Motorola Solutions: Figuring Out The Secret Sauce – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola +2.6% as Q1 revenues, backlog jump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.