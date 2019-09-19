Eastern Bank Maintains Holding in A T & T (T); Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Lowered New York Times Co (NYT) Position by $77.12 Million; Stock Value Rose

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 21,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 533,048 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.86 million, up from 511,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 18.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp analyzed 2.41M shares as the company's stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 809,312 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A & Associates owns 42,598 shares. Interactive has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2,100 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd owns 20,660 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Paw Capital Corporation holds 25,000 shares. Moreover, Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 1.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 252,568 were reported by Gw Henssler & Associate. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd holds 241,773 shares. New Jersey-based Condor Mgmt has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mason Street Advisors Ltd has invested 0.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Renaissance Group Inc Limited Com owns 20,610 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has invested 0.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bridges Inv Management Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Credit Capital Ltd Co holds 7.56% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 175,637 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.67 million shares. 442,026 are owned by Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 82,159 shares to 3,047 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,339 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories Inc (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 65.30 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

