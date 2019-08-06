Eastern Bank Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding by $5.11 Million as Shares Rose; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91M, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 27,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,820 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, down from 186,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 55,178 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $496.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,053 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Inc reported 21,938 shares. Sageworth Trust invested in 902 shares. Meyer Handelman Company reported 151,844 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc owns 55,948 shares. Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.4% or 29,165 shares. Towercrest Cap Mgmt has 0.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation invested in 30,831 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 1.45M shares or 1.9% of the stock. Main Street Limited Co holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,399 shares. 8,057 were reported by Amg National Bancshares. Oakwood Mngmt Lc Ca accumulated 56,755 shares. 663,367 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Old Natl Bankshares In, a Indiana-based fund reported 148,425 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 77,471 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,805 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,351 shares to 139,820 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

