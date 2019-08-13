Eastern Bank Lifted Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $2.65 Million; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Upped Position by $937,958

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 19,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.83M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 5.26 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 127.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 40,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,736 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 31,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 11.79 million shares traded or 18.74% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,801 shares to 232,391 shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,820 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLF).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Yield Curve At Flattest Level Since 2007 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Carl Icahn: Anadarko â€“ Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Deal Is Too Risky – ValueWalk” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 317,900 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,175 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated has 48,383 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 215,956 shares. Arrow Financial has invested 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). American Gru stated it has 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 54,881 shares. Argent invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Patten Inc holds 21,494 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Btc Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 23,083 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Grimes has 0.32% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.49% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.08% or 60,885 shares. Mitchell Group Inc has invested 4.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 192,803 shares to 434,715 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 186,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,005 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.