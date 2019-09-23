Eastern Bank Lifted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $335,500; Advisory Alpha Has Increased Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $1.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 2.13 million shares traded or 64.97% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 1,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 69,088 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86 million, up from 67,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $299.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1.35M shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.24% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Invesco Limited stated it has 1.31 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,912 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 483,483 shares. Nuwave Mngmt has 8,399 shares. Mitchell accumulated 7,331 shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.37% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.28% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 364,102 shares. The Maine-based Bangor Bankshares has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Heritage Investors Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 91,165 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Co, California-based fund reported 410,080 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 2,290 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 1,692 shares stake.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 50,499 shares to 181,892 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (ITR) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,149 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Lc has invested 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ally Financial invested in 22,000 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,649 shares stake. 9,083 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,596 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,272 shares. Ativo Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.89% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,088 shares. Roosevelt Inv has 79,420 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 44,922 shares stake. 404 are owned by Focused Wealth Management Inc. Cwm Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 39,404 shares. 1,937 are owned by Stock Yards Comml Bank And Co. Moreover, Essex Fincl Svcs Inc has 0.71% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,805 shares. Clear Street Mkts Ltd owns 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,500 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.