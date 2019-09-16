Eastern Bank Lifted By $408,040 Its Allstate (ALL) Holding; Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Eastern Bank increased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eastern Bank acquired 4,040 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Eastern Bank holds 200,663 shares with $20.41 million value, up from 196,623 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $34.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.63M shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation

Among 2 analysts covering Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shell Midstream Partners has $2200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $22’s average target is 6.23% above currents $20.71 stock price. Shell Midstream Partners had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. See Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: L.P. Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Mizuho New Target: $22.0000 19.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: L.P. Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Mizuho 22.0000

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shell Midstream Partners Is Well-Positioned To Survive – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 2nd Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shell Midstream Partners declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 1st Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

The stock increased 6.10% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 1.55M shares traded or 130.00% up from the average. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has declined 6.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLX News: 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHELL’S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN AMBERJACK PIPELINE COMPANY LLC; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 18C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 19/03/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners Successfully Completes Zydeco Integrity Work, Expects No Material Impact from FERC Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NO MATERIAL IMPACT EXPECTED FROM FERC TAX POLICY REVISION – CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 1st Quarter 2018 Unaudited Results; 03/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners 1Q Net $64.8M; 10/05/2018 – SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS LARGEST PURCHASE TO DATE; 10/05/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners Says Interest Comprised of 75% Amberjack Series A and 50% of Amberjack Series B; 26/04/2018 – Shell Midstream Partners Raises Dividend to 34.8c Vs. 33.3c

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The firm owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. It has a 11.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St.

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is 2.07% above currents $105.81 stock price. Allstate had 15 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALL in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1.

Eastern Bank decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 8,256 shares to 67,509 valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 4,463 shares and now owns 30,339 shares. I Shares (LQD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 805 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 95,217 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited stated it has 12,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ckw Financial Gp stated it has 450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 36,298 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.87% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,609 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 53,546 shares stake. Cadence Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 40 shares. 471,683 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank holds 0.25% or 17,976 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management invested 0.22% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).