Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Sol Capital Management Co Trimmed Citigroup (C) Stake by $321,300 as Stock Price Rose

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 1,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 69,088 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86M, up from 67,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $225.06. About 731,141 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.29. About 1.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.62 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 4,307 shares to 13,610 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,033 shares to 204,004 shares, valued at $22.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,509 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Sol (NASDAQ:CTSH).