Eastern Bank Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX); Ashford Capital Management Has Raised Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 65,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $220.51. About 109,918 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION

Eastern Bank increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 29,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, up from 81,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 3.92 million shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 18,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Llc owns 4,902 shares. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 1,747 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 10,203 shares stake. Victory Capital Incorporated holds 0.01% or 16,457 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Llc owns 593,503 shares. Fort LP has 0.41% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 10,049 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 127,534 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,941 shares. Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 191,100 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Inc Llc has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 11,151 shares. Mai Capital Management stated it has 20,410 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.15% or 32,058 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 10,095 shares to 61,458 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,020 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,084 shares to 14,737 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLI) by 260,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,420 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (EZU).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..