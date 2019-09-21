Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Intercontexchange Group (ICE); Kessler Investment Group Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position by $519,090

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 1,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 8,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Intercontexchange Group Inc (ICE) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 6,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 141,476 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16 million, up from 135,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Intercontexchange Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02 million shares traded or 49.73% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14,710 shares to 91,573 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,181 shares, and cut its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

