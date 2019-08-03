Eastern Bank Increased By $2.65 Million Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position; Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Legal & General Group had 26 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 12. Numis Securities maintained Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) rating on Monday, February 4. Numis Securities has “Add” rating and GBX 305 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 22. The stock of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) earned “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Friday, March 22. The stock of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LGEN in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Top Pick” rating. See Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) latest ratings:

Eastern Bank increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 127.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank acquired 40,197 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Eastern Bank holds 71,736 shares with $4.75 million value, up from 31,539 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $38.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06 million shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 15.03 billion GBP. It operates through Legal & General Retirement , Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings, and General Insurance (GI) divisions. It has a 8.24 P/E ratio. The LGR segment provides annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for firm pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

The stock decreased 2.89% or GBX 7.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 252. About 14.75M shares traded. Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares.

Eastern Bank decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,801 shares to 232,391 valued at $18.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 4,893 shares and now owns 142,672 shares. Spdr (XLF) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has invested 0.35% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Putnam Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,812 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel owns 1.69% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 305,965 shares. Palouse Cap Management has 2.52% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gabelli Funds invested in 0.13% or 317,900 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 141,212 shares. Castleark Management invested in 0.1% or 38,880 shares. 17,071 are owned by Naples Glob Advsrs. Optimum Invest Advsr stated it has 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gamco Et Al has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 23,746 shares. Burns J W Ny holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 30,127 shares. Highland Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 55,283 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Montag A & Associates has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 163,105 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc.