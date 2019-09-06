Eastern Bank Increased A T & T (T) Position by $9.96 Million; First Manhattan Company Decreased Pacific Mercant Banc (PMBC) Holding by $498,400 as Market Value Declined

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 168.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 321,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 511,744 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 190,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Pacific Mercant Banc (PMBC) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 71,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Pacific Mercant Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 9,040 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has declined 20.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution; 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,893 shares to 142,672 shares, valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 548,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,446 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson holds 0.24% or 12,726 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.35% or 82,057 shares. Thornburg Inv holds 1.21% or 3.99 million shares. Css Il has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 40,712 were reported by Amica Retiree. Rothschild & Asset Us Inc has 0.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jacobs And Ca stated it has 207,436 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 164,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). West Oak Capital Limited Com has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 13.65 million shares. Moreover, Credit Investments Limited has 4.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 130,637 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 2.87M shares. Alpha Windward stated it has 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.53% or 956,681 shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16,209 shares to 26,209 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) by 4.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $11,069 activity.