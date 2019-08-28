Eastern Bank Holds Position in United Technologies (UTX); Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shares Declined While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered by $1.38 Million Its Position

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 1.47 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Eastern Bank increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 29,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 110,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, up from 81,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $126.76. About 1.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associate has invested 1.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,577 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,985 shares. Bar Harbor Ser owns 2,805 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.05% or 98,257 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.35% or 516,603 shares. 30,000 were reported by Starr. Northeast Inv Mgmt accumulated 113,607 shares. Sol invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cincinnati Casualty has 40,000 shares. Selway Asset Management, Idaho-based fund reported 15,868 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Limited Company owns 34,577 shares. 28 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 55,790 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,084 shares to 14,737 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 210,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,123 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11,832 shares to 440,335 shares, valued at $24.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 40,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

