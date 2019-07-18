Eastern Bank Holds Position in United Technologies (UTX); As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Rose, 683 Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Eastern Bank increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 29,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, up from 81,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 2.76 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07M, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 7.04 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 535,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Hbk Invests Lp invested 0.42% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Taconic Capital LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 60,000 shares. 6.72 million are held by Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Bluemountain Ltd has 2.26% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 11.37 million shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of accumulated 1,137 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 858,725 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 181 shares. York Mngmt Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5.15M shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.04% or 53,042 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 333,788 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 100 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics Inc by 275,025 shares to 569,087 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc owns 7,469 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank owns 2,158 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.6% or 69,230 shares. Lockheed Martin Communication has 44,400 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Forte Ltd Adv has invested 0.68% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 20,372 were reported by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability. 848 were accumulated by Central National Bank & Trust And Tru. Advisors Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bessemer Gru Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,496 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 11,221 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.09% or 3,266 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 0.49% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated owns 1.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 62,316 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5.