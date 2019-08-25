Eastern Bank Holds Holding in Walmart (WMT); Roanoke Asset Management Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 1350.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 107,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 115,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, up from 7,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.06 million shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Walmart nears US$7 billion Flipkart deal in India push; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 08/05/2018 – FOCUS-Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 18/05/2018 – Jason Del Rey: The Walmart personal-shopping startup led by Rent the Runway co-founder Jenny Fleiss has quietly re-branded as; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA

