Eastern Bank Has Trimmed Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $10.44 Million; Commerce Bank Has Lowered Position in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Value Rose

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 91,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,886 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 94,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 2.34M shares traded or 49.45% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 30,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 484,177 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.81 million, down from 515,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 4.36M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74M worth of stock. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advantage owns 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 560 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 17,382 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Whittier Trust Communications accumulated 3,000 shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust owns 8,135 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Cohen And Steers Incorporated reported 12,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Asset One owns 118,315 shares. Coastline owns 8,535 shares. First United Financial Bank holds 12,839 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 6,783 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 9.60 million shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 10,809 shares. Noesis Mangement accumulated 0% or 79,940 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 279,856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $520.02 million for 11.05 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 29,164 shares to 110,202 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola (NYSE:MSI) by 80,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,558 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Inc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Logan Capital holds 0.1% or 29,713 shares in its portfolio. Keystone Fin Planning holds 2.67% or 94,263 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 37,793 shares. Meritage Management accumulated 0.45% or 77,233 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 992,208 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Co reported 237,511 shares stake. 9,750 were accumulated by Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Company. Verus Financial Partners has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ima Wealth invested in 0.05% or 2,200 shares. Heritage Investors invested in 0.75% or 220,603 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,806 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,767 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.05B for 11.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,314 shares to 602,227 shares, valued at $94.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).