Eastern Bank Has Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Stake By $513,765; Northcoast Asset Management Boosted Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl (ACN) Position

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl (ACN) stake by 2.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 2,264 shares as Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 89,170 shares with $15.70 million value, up from 86,906 last quarter. Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl now has $123.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning

Eastern Bank decreased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank sold 4,893 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Eastern Bank holds 142,672 shares with $15.02 million value, down from 147,565 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $41.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.60 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202

Eastern Bank increased Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 36,515 shares to 237,961 valued at $28.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 18,508 shares and now owns 68,582 shares. Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was raised too.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear Of The Day: Analog Devices (ADI) – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic, Analog, GOL, JetBlue and AZUL highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A invested in 0% or 113 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bbva Compass National Bank Inc owns 12,629 shares. Moreover, Bright Rock Cap Ltd has 0.32% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.66% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). M&T State Bank invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd stated it has 0.53% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sunbelt has invested 0.25% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 7.32M shares. Harvey Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Coldstream Mngmt Inc holds 29,677 shares. Cap Rech Invsts reported 900,043 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 3,766 shares. 10 has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of the West Selects Mortgage Cadence Platform to Support Its Mortgage Operations – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 26,980 shares to 7,028 valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) stake by 5,401 shares and now owns 4,121 shares. China Petroleum And Chemical C (NYSE:SNP) was reduced too.