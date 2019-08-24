Eastern Bank Has Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Position; Last Week Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) Coverage

Eastern Bank decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 29.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank sold 3,601 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Eastern Bank holds 8,415 shares with $1.75M value, down from 12,016 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has $26 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.60’s average target is 84.81% above currents $12.77 stock price. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 12. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. See Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) latest ratings:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $872.96 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) CEO Doug Fambrough on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BioBoyScoutâ€™s Online Biotech Valuation Calculators Help Small Investors See Value in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 350,274 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC had sold 1.60M shares worth $20.00M on Wednesday, May 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birchview Cap L P has 0.41% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). 38,825 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp. State Street has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 53,900 shares. Td Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 36,980 shares. Caxton Corporation reported 0.21% stake. Bridger Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.77 million shares for 5.54% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Japan-based Daiwa Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Swiss Bancorp owns 80,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1.11 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 32,970 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 14.30% above currents $155.85 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3M Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shelter Mutual Ins Company holds 1.85% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 30,260 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 36,773 were accumulated by Culbertson A N &. Capwealth Limited Liability reported 39,186 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 10,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 83,453 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsr. Moreover, Boston And has 2.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 24,336 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 3,764 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 708 shares. Frontier Mngmt Communication holds 0.03% or 2,192 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mgmt stated it has 465,989 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Company owns 1.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 213,666 shares.

Eastern Bank increased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 7,630 shares to 29,523 valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 321,210 shares and now owns 511,744 shares. Alphabet Inc. was raised too.