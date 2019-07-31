Eastern Bank Has Raised Its Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by $7.19 Million; Fsi Group Has Boosted Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by $532,886

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 76.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 37,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,342 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68M, up from 49,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $228.99. About 304,484 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 143,932 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,964 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 41,441 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 288 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Investment has invested 0.4% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 8,504 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. Pitcairn Company invested in 1,896 shares. First Bancorp reported 17,775 shares stake. Moreover, Covington Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 20,516 shares. Whittier Tru Com stated it has 5,058 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Opus Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 1.31% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.11% or 1.28 million shares. Gam Ag owns 5,646 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 4,716 shares stake. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,366 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westport Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4,081 shares to 13,922 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,247 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLI).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd Co holds 59 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 331,801 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 69,702 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 129,320 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Assetmark reported 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Df Dent And reported 7,500 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.39% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 70,410 shares. 74,264 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.45% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Paloma Prtn Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Brinker Capital invested in 0.02% or 9,011 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Oppenheimer Asset reported 2,954 shares.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Conformis Secures Up to $30 Million in Debt Financing and $3 Million in Equity Financing from Innovatus Life Sciences and East West Bank – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 5.2% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares to 6,525 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).