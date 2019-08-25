Eastern Bank Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; BTCS (BTCS) Shorts Increased By 469.7%

BTCS INC (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had an increase of 469.7% in short interest. BTCS’s SI was 37,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 469.7% from 6,600 shares previously. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.19. About 81,117 shares traded. BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank increased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 18.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eastern Bank acquired 36,515 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Eastern Bank holds 237,961 shares with $28.07M value, up from 201,446 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company has market cap of $3.20 million. It intends to create a portfolio of digital assets, including bitcoin and other protocol tokens to provide investors a diversified pure-play exposure to the bitcoin and blockchain industries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Eastern Bank decreased Honeywell Int’l Inc. (NYSE:HON) stake by 11,209 shares to 80,090 valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 7,432 shares and now owns 34,802 shares. Dowdupont Inc. was reduced too.