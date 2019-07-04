Eastern Bank Has Lowered Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $4.97 Million; Forest Hill Capital Maintains Position in Franco Nevada (FNV)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 31,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,073 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, down from 155,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 346,342 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories Inc (NYSE:ABT) by 4,320 shares to 245,038 shares, valued at $19.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Sol (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,670 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 432.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. $2.23 million worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, January 29. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6. Roos John Victor sold $16,944 worth of stock. Shares for $946,046 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 22. Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha Llc reported 16,135 shares stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has 203,382 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 310,847 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 286,602 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.08% or 66,235 shares. Bessemer Secs Lc holds 0.26% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Nwi Management LP invested 1.65% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 457,271 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 201,048 shares. Gradient Investments invested in 5,690 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meeder Asset Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 54,408 shares to 109,910 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 37,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,872 shares, and cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI).