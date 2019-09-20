Eastern Bank Has Lowered Its Cognizant Technology Sol (CTSH) Holding by $7.82 Million as Share Value Declined; Condor Capital Management Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Sol (CTSH) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 124,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 11,569 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $733,000, down from 135,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Sol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 2.30M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $33.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.01. About 3.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership has 3.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 48,799 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Lc Ny reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Invest (Uk) Limited has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 323 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested 1.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 1.68% or 12,787 shares. Baskin Finance holds 2.63% or 8,154 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 14,465 shares. New York-based Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 2.01M shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc holds 143 shares. Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 3.16% or 4,654 shares. Moreover, Md Sass Investors Services Incorporated has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,755 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt owns 616 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 320 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 17,475 shares to 86,176 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,158 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (EEM) by 10,162 shares to 364,017 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (IEI) by 335,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola (NYSE:MSI).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.54 million for 14.73 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.98% or 348,787 shares. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv has 3 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com owns 236,379 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,476 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 2.55M shares or 0% of the stock. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 11,092 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp holds 2.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 2.69M shares. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fdx Advsr has 5,261 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 522,136 shares. Hilltop Hldg stated it has 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Whitnell stated it has 0.72% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 14.89M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,939 shares. Grimes And Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,213 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.