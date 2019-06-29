Eastern Bank Has Lifted Walmart (WMT) Holding by $10.42 Million; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose While South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Holding

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 1350.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 107,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, up from 7,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 6.51M shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – Target sees margins stabilizing in year ahead as profit disappoints; 20/04/2018 – Walmart: James Cash Retiring From Board, Kevin Systrom Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 10/04/2018 – Walmart taps Postmates for grocery delivery service; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTL CEO: WILL KEEP LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s Flipkart Investment Includes $2B of New Equity Funding; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 28,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,696 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, down from 83,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $346.89. About 784,345 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 91,778 shares to 743,975 shares, valued at $38.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,148 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09 million for 31.08 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 7,523 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 2,153 shares. Cim Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 3,621 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 316 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sei Invests Communications owns 47,481 shares. Century Incorporated holds 298,128 shares. Iron Ltd Liability Com reported 714 shares. Harvey Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 35,767 shares. Cookson Peirce & Company accumulated 64,906 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.16% or 4,859 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 134 shares or 0% of the stock. Wafra owns 18,845 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 12,345 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.16% or 34,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Incorporated Pa holds 2,165 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 83,770 shares. Creative Planning reported 285,865 shares. Bellecapital has invested 1.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc has 81,095 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co has 45,688 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 62,240 shares. 90,448 are owned by Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. 203,092 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated accumulated 100 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hightower Tru Svcs Lta stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 1,140 are held by Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

