Eastern Bank Has Lifted Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Shares Rose; Aew Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Simon Property Group (SPG) as Stock Value Declined

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 1350.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 107,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 115,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, up from 7,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 5.52M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Walmart to roll out redesigned website next month; 25/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition:; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 billion; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 14/03/2018 – Walmart Plans to Expand Grocery Delivery Service (Video); 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 77,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.35M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $145.47. About 1.75 million shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66M shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $42.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 126,666 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Co holds 0% or 18 shares. Quadrant Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 13,665 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 57,064 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 249,106 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 5,567 shares. 75,275 are held by Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,917 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.05% stake. First Manhattan has 29,890 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 62,640 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Lifeplan holds 0.13% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 1,343 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Co holds 503 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 4.08M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.33% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Natl Bank holds 0.13% or 258,307 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). City Trust Comm Fl owns 22,947 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fin Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,426 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Chilton Ltd reported 3,499 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation invested 5.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Company holds 15,215 shares. Navellier & Associate owns 2,072 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 75,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Chatham Cap Gru invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc has 22,393 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Mngmt holds 11,661 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares by 674,461 shares to 50,801 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,737 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson Co (NYSE:BDX).