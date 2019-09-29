Eastern Bank Has Increased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $24.50 Million; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Has Lifted by $672,300 Its Stake

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 77.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 184,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 422,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.56 million, up from 237,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 41,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 33,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23 million shares traded or 2.53% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (LQD) by 9,522 shares to 8,123 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Sol (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 124,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,569 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prospector owns 2.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,650 shares. Phocas Fin, a California-based fund reported 5,020 shares. Moreover, Gavea Investimentos Ltda has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Knott David M has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Co invested in 3,795 shares. Polaris Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 495,052 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 7.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny has 4.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 249,997 are held by Alpha Cubed Llc. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capwealth Advisors Limited Com holds 4.53% or 236,288 shares. Lederer Associates Investment Counsel Ca reported 3.11% stake. Generation Investment Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.65 million shares or 3.37% of the stock. Psagot Inv House reported 89,950 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacky Wright rejoins Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,900 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 119,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,883 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Impressive Numbers From Nike’s Fiscal First Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 09/24: (PHAS) (SNX) (NKE) Higher; (GSL) (STAG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 1,027 shares. Signature And Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 51,991 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 5,197 shares. Cibc Markets owns 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 254,349 shares. Hm Payson & holds 0.26% or 87,262 shares. Moreover, Notis has 0.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,041 shares. 98,035 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.71% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.84% or 120,706 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.89% or 300,396 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.46% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tctc Ltd invested in 13,048 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Com invested in 2,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock.