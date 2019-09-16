Eastern Bank Has Decreased By $3.95 Million Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position; Independent Bank (INDB)’s Sentiment Is 2.62

Independent Bank Corp (INDB) investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 118 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 45 sold and decreased their stock positions in Independent Bank Corp. The funds in our database now own: 26.64 million shares, up from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 31 Increased: 81 New Position: 37.

Eastern Bank decreased Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT) stake by 19.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eastern Bank sold 46,985 shares as Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Eastern Bank holds 198,053 shares with $16.66 million value, down from 245,038 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories Inc now has $148.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.42M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History

The stock increased 1.33% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 114,358 shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

Rockland Trust Co holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. for 580,133 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 529,013 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Excalibur Management Corp has 1.38% invested in the company for 19,717 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has invested 1.31% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.56 million shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.09 million for 13.88 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 10.06% above currents $84.27 stock price. Abbott Labs had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9300 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.