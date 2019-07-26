Eastern Bank Has Cut Its Becton Dickinson Co (BDX) Position as Stock Value Declined; Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Position by $724,680

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Co (BDX) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 61,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,312 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 67,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $254.15. About 841,222 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 8,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.88M, down from 493,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 7.10M shares traded or 95.90% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 28,299 shares to 30,338 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Com reported 236,376 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. 3,398 are owned by D E Shaw & Com. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% or 52,501 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited holds 0.23% or 10,471 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 362,306 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc invested in 46,686 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 127,281 shares. Maryland Capital invested in 0.05% or 4,959 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,500 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 92,786 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 2,250 shares. Wexford Capital LP holds 101,599 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation, Texas-based fund reported 8,337 shares. Legacy Capital Prns reported 72,707 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 119,363 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,552 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,457 shares. Utd Fire Gp Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp invested in 24,119 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,941 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc reported 19,593 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 835 shares. Ghp Advisors stated it has 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stock Yards Retail Bank & stated it has 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nippon Life Americas invested in 76,990 shares or 1.54% of the stock. The California-based Amer Assets Inv Lc has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Haverford Serv stated it has 27,029 shares. Sol Capital Management holds 3,445 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Confluence Management Ltd reported 92,903 shares stake. Pittenger & Anderson reported 43,529 shares stake.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.