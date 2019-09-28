Eastern Bank Has Cut Cognizant Technology Sol (CTSH) Position By $7.82 Million; Thestreet (TST) Sellers Decreased By 39.56% Their Shorts

Eastern Bank decreased Cognizant Technology Sol (CTSH) stake by 91.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eastern Bank sold 124,101 shares as Cognizant Technology Sol (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Eastern Bank holds 11,569 shares with $733,000 value, down from 135,670 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Sol now has $32.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05

Thestreet Inc (NASDAQ:TST) had a decrease of 39.56% in short interest. TST’s SI was 19,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 39.56% from 31,600 shares previously. With 39,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Thestreet Inc (NASDAQ:TST)’s short sellers to cover TST’s short positions. The SI to Thestreet Inc’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 5.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 405,381 shares traded or 812.51% up from the average. TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) has declined 3.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TST News: 28/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Tomorrow Thursday, March 29 at 10AM ET; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Transcript: CNBC Exclusive: Hewlett-Packard Chairman & CEO Meg Whitman Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 28/03/2018 – BYD: Buffeted by Beijing — Head on the Street; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 23/03/2018 – NEW TO THE STREET TV Features Advancements in Leading Technologies on the Fox Business Network- MARCH 25, 2018 at 1:30 PM EST/; 11/04/2018 – Macy’s Takes to the Street With Nicopanda Collection; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 23/03/2018 – Local Young Professionals Sleep on the Street for One Night So Homeless Youth Don’t Have To; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpts: Blue Apron CEO Matt Salzberg on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 26/04/2018 – The Deal Launches Annual Awards to Recognize the Leaders of the Deal Economy

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank increased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 4,040 shares to 200,663 valued at $20.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr (XBI) stake by 8,857 shares and now owns 238,530 shares. A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 19.90% above currents $58.75 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Friday, May 3. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors has 2,666 shares. American Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 6,260 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Conning has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mirae Asset Global Investments Com Ltd owns 109,049 shares. Meritage Management invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Aqr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.81 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtnrs has invested 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 212,573 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 63,085 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 12,459 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 0.12% stake. Osterweis Cap Management reported 1% stake. 63,092 were accumulated by Brinker Inc. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0.1% or 43.94 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.37 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. It has a 0.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.