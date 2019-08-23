Eastern Bank Has Boosted Motorola (MSI) Position; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Capital Management Associates Upped Its Stake

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 124.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 6.57M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Motorola (MSI) by 694.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 80,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 92,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 11,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Motorola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $175.74. About 535,180 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLF) by 20,555 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 31,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,073 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (FLOT).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,819 were reported by Marietta Partners Ltd. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.13% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 45,418 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 7,589 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 173,711 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Pggm owns 278,752 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 7,000 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 193,785 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 19,108 were reported by Fort L P. State Street owns 7.62M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Johnson Gp invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 12,457 shares. Bessemer reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 24,620 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Coastline Trust owns 14,375 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.04% or 109,495 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based City Tru Fl has invested 0.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coatue Ltd Llc stated it has 7,445 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 428,158 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 9,518 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison & Prtn stated it has 38,958 shares. Private Ocean Ltd reported 49 shares stake. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.44% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookmont Capital holds 5,184 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 320,902 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.2% or 8.47 million shares. Motco reported 122,903 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,944 shares. 339,184 were reported by Cibc World Mkts. Davenport & Lc owns 1.79M shares.