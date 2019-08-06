Eastern Bank Has Boosted Cognizant Technology Sol (CTSH) Position; Mastercard Class A (MA) Holder Amarillo National Bank Has Decreased Its Holding

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 9,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 11,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $264.68. About 4.58M shares traded or 29.43% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Sol (CTSH) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 20,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 135,670 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, up from 115,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Sol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 3.18 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (IWN) by 206,851 shares to 4,076 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (IWP) by 2,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,830 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bulletshares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) by 10,529 shares to 73,424 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 5,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

