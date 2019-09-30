Eastern Bank Decreased Its Mcdonald’s (MCD) Position by $878,094; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Share Value Declined While Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $550,800

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 1.50 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 78,871 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38 million, down from 83,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 2.39 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 15,512 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. 80,059 were reported by Tortoise Llc. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 27,350 shares. 825,468 were accumulated by Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership. Ima Wealth has invested 0.9% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP has 0.91% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 48,352 shares. 27,167 are owned by Greenwood Cap Limited Liability Co. Lmr Llp holds 6,210 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.06% or 23,736 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Westwood Hldgs reported 3,320 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 10,547 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71 million for 14.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,100 shares to 25,037 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.18 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 2,895 shares to 90,237 shares, valued at $20.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).