Eastern Bank Decreased General Mills (GIS) Holding By $332,800; Polar Securities Has Increased By $1.94 Million Its Realpage (RP) Holding

Eastern Bank decreased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 45.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eastern Bank sold 6,400 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Eastern Bank holds 7,571 shares with $398,000 value, down from 13,971 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $33.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 2.51M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Polar Securities Inc increased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 10.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 33,400 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 349,900 shares with $20.59M value, up from 316,500 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $5.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.86. About 519,088 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

Polar Securities Inc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 9,310 shares to 500,000 valued at $28.38M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) stake by 209,310 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Nutrien Ltd (Put) was reduced too.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $17.01 million activity. Shares for $8.59 million were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd. on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,533 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company LP reported 0.33% stake. King Luther Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.63M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 5,271 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Laurion Capital Lp owns 14,633 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 230,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 10,329 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Company reported 13,411 shares stake. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 40,448 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 387,449 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Company reported 0.78% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Among 2 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. General Mills has $5600 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -4.44% below currents $55.12 stock price. General Mills had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, September 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors accumulated 175,078 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.11M shares. Fayez Sarofim Company reported 0.01% stake. Levin Strategies Lp, New York-based fund reported 5,670 shares. Capital Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Glovista Invests Lc invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Paragon Management stated it has 0.22% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sun Life Fincl invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Field And Main Fincl Bank holds 0.18% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advisors has 26,557 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Fincl Mgmt Pro invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ledyard Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,681 shares. First Bancorp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,229 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 24,700 shares.