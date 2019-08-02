Eastern Bank Cut Nike (NKE) Holding by $342,804; Stock Rose; Tanaka Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by $661,230 as Valuation Rose

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 13,922 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 18,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 4.67M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $231.45. About 3.84 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/05/2018 – A Tesla Model S crashed and caught fire in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, killing two teenage males and sending a third to the hospital; 03/05/2018 – CCLA’S BEVAN: TESLA’S CASH BURN IS `FRIGHTENING’; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 19/05/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Urged to Separate Chairman’s Role From Musk; 26/04/2018 – TESLA’S AUTOPILOT CHIEF JIM KELLER HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM ROLE – SPOKESPERSON; 17/04/2018 – China Hands Olive Branch to Tesla, VW, Ending Ownership Limits; 29/03/2018 – Dana Hull: TSLA scoop coming; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX over data furore; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s potential move into the Chinese electric vehicle market should be welcomed, according to the president of a Chinese start-up; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Fixes Model 3 Flaw, Getting Consumer Reports to Change Review

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $24.69 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock or 102,880 shares. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation. Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 209,294 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrow, New York-based fund reported 1,434 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability owns 3,297 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Round Table Ltd Co holds 840 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Financial Professionals has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 40 were reported by Pittenger & Anderson. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Company holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 414,789 shares. Cap Fund Management owns 9,760 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.14% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0% or 1,808 shares.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Key Takeaways From Tesla’s Earnings Call – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, LNG, LYB – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tesla’s Chart Looks Horrible – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Both Facebook And Tesla Surprise The Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Llc reported 27,613 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.26% or 9,157 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 12,287 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 53,935 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership owns 21,343 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.62% or 3.80M shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Com has 856 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 3.26% or 3.49 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4.66M shares. 162,410 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.67% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5.85M shares. 13,948 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc. Westfield Capital Mngmt Commerce Lp has 0.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.05 million shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.68 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 29,164 shares to 110,202 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.